NFL won’t vote on overtime rule to guarantee both teams a possession

Getty Images

After losing on the opening possession of overtime in the AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs proposed a rule change that would guarantee both teams a possession in overtime. Support from other teams has been limited.

So limited that in March the proposal was tabled, and today the league’s owners decided not to even put it to a vote because there wasn’t enough support to justify it.

Talk of changing overtime in the NFL has been going on for years and isn’t going away, and it’s possible that there could be a renewed discussion in October of changing the rule only for the postseason.

But at the moment, the Chiefs have a lot of work to do to convince other teams to go along with their desire for a rule change. Right now, there isn’t even enough support to justify putting it to a vote.