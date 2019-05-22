No word yet on a final deal between Buccaneers, Ndamukong Suh

Getty Images

On Tuesday, multiple reports emerged indicating that the Buccaneers and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh are “finalizing” a one-year deal. A day later, no deal has been done.

The official NFL transactions report for Wednesday does not reveal that Suh has joined the Buccaneers. And, as we’ve learned time and again over the years, no deal is done until it’s done.

There’s no reason to currently think it won’t be done. But, still, it’s not done.

If/when it is done, it will be interesting to see what the deal is worth. The fact that the initial reports didn’t include a number suggests that the number won’t be eye-popping. There’s also a chance that the initial financial reporting will describe the deal as being worth “up to” a certain amount, a subtle effort to overstate the deal by including any incentives within the base value.

A separate question, as mentioned by Charean Williams on Wednesday’s PFT Live, is the question of why the Bucs want Suh? Gerald McCoy, who was cut by the Buccaneers on Monday, was more effective as a pass rusher in 2018, and he didn’t have Aaron Donald next to him. Also, Suh didn’t have the same spark in the regular season that he displayed when he finally had a chance to pursue a Super Bowl championship. Will he play hard during the week-in, week-out grind of the 2019 regular season?