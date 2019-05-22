Raiders release Landry Jones

Getty Images

Derek Carr never had a doubt that he’d be back as the Raiders starting quarterback in 2019.

Landry Jones probably didn’t have the same confidence about being a backup in Oakland this year, but Wednesday would be a much rougher day if he was convinced he’d be in a Raiders uniform come September.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire brings word that Jones has been released. Jones signed with the team as a free agent in March.

Jones spent five seasons as Ben Roethlisberger‘s backup with the Steelers before being released last September. He spent just under a month with the Jaguars later in the season, but did not appear in any games.

Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman are now the quarterbacks behind Carr in Oakland.