Ramon Foster: Steelers “closer now than we ever have been”

Getty Images

Veteran guard Ramon Foster has been around long enough that he knows what it’s supposed to look like. And last year wasn’t it.

But the Steelers fixture said things already appear much more cohesive this offseason — after a year of Le'Veon Bell drama went away and Antonio Brown was traded to the Raiders.

“I feel like we are closer now than we ever have been,” Foster said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

The 11th-year lineman referred to this spring as “one of the longest-shortest offseasons ever,” and seeing that much star power hit the door is difficult. It also led to some backlash against quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, but Foster defended his quarterback and the entire team as it stands.

“I’ve said it time and time before just talking to guys this offseason – I don’t think I have talked to more guys on the other side of the ball than I have in my entire career,” Foster said. “And that’s a really good thing. That means communication is there, understanding and there are guys who are genuinely caring about each other. And that’s a good thing.”

Of course, they also just gave away two of the best offensive players in the league for practically nothing, so they’ll have to rely on that good feeling instead of sheer talent.