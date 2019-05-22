Report: Bengals have interest in Gerald McCoy

Getty Images

Gerald McCoy said good-bye to the Buccaneers in an Instagram video Wednesday. He vowed to “retire as a Buc.”

But retirement isn’t on the horizon for the 31-year-old defensive tackle.

McCoy now finds himself a free agent with a chance to choose his next destination. The Patriots, Colts and Browns reportedly have interest in McCoy.

Add the Bengals to that list, too, Diana Russini of ESPN reports.

The reason for the Bengals’ interest is obvious, but why would McCoy have interest in the Bengals?

With $23 million in cap space, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN, the Bengals can afford to pay McCoy.

But McCoy has never played in the postseason, so going to a contender presumably would rank as a consideration for McCoy. Cincinnati hasn’t made the playoffs the past three seasons.

The six-time Pro Bowler has 54.5 sacks in his nine seasons.