Report: Browns have “inquired” about Gerald McCoy

Before the Buccaneers released defensive tackle Gerald McCoy this week, there were reports that the Browns had shown interest in bringing him to Cleveland.

That interest has not waned since McCoy hit the open market. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the team has “inquired” about McCoy’s interest in joining the team for the 2019 season.

Cabot notes that Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham responded to a social media posting about McCoy’s release by calling for the 2010 first-round pick to come to Cleveland. He’s likely not the only one around the team to feel that way, although McCoy will likely have other suitors for his services.

If McCoy does come to Cleveland, he’d join Olivier Vernon and Sheldon Richardson in new additions to a defensive line that already featured Myles Garrett.