Report: Gerald McCoy intrigued by Browns, could make visit

Getty Images

Free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is “intrigued” by the Browns and could make a visit to Cleveland, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

The Browns have expressed interest in McCoy, making contact with his representation, according to Cabot. Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who spent the previous three seasons in Tampa with McCoy, said Wednesday that Browns General Manager John Dorsey has asked about McCoy.

“I think a lot of Gerald,’’ Monken said. “He was an outstanding football player for us and he’s had a tremendous career. I like Gerald a lot.’’

The Buccaneers released McCoy on Monday, declining to pay the $13 million they owed him for 2019, and it didn’t take long for several teams to begin checking out the six-time Pro Bowler.

Reports have New England and Indianapolis also as being interested in McCoy, and McCoy is expected to begin lining up visits soon.

If McCoy ends up going elsewhere, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said they are “good with what we have.”