Report: Scouting Combine drills will move to afternoon, night

Getty Images

The NFL Scouting Combine will remain in Indianapolis next year, with a series of annual options after that, Judy Battista of NFL Media reports.

But while the NFL isn’t moving the site of the combine, it is moving the time of Combine workouts. On-field drills will move to the afternoon and prime time, according to Battista.

It isn’t a surprise given later workouts will draw more TV viewers.

Players always have worked out in the mornings and afternoons, with meetings with teams held at night.

The league, though, will have to figure out how get big-name quarterbacks to throw at the Combine to get fans to tune into the Combine during prime time.

The NFL has considered making the Combine a road show, which it began doing with the NFL Draft in 2015 after a 51-year run in New York. Twenty NFL cities submitted bids to host the draft, with the NFL on Wednesday awarding the 2021 draft to Cleveland and 2023 to Kansas City.

Indianapolis, though, has fought to keep the Combine, which it has hosted annually since 1987. City officials estimate the Combine brings in about $10 million in economic impact for the city.