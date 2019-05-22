Report: Washington, Brandon Scherff talking extension

Getty Images

Washington wants to get an extension with Brandon Scherff. The offensive guard wants to remain in Washington long term.

Thus far, the sides have not come to an agreement.

They are talking, though.

“We’ve been talking, but I’m not really worried about that,” Scherff said, via JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com. “I’m here for another year, so that’s all I’m worried about right now. Everything will take care of itself.”

Scherff has become one of the top players at his position since Washington drafted him with the fifth overall pick in 2016, making two Pro Bowls. The team exercised Scherff’s fifth-year option for $12.525 million for this season, but that’s still less than top guards Zack Martin and Andrew Norwell make per year on long-term deals.

Martin has an annual average salary of $14 million and Norwell makes $13.3 million per season.

Some team will pay Scherff in that range. The only question is: Who?

Scherff hopes it’s Washington.