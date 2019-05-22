Richard Sherman feels healthy, “able to move and groove”

AP

Cornerback Richard Sherman was recovering from a torn Achilles tendon at this time last year and that process lasted well into his first season with the 49ers.

A recent report indicated Sherman never got back to full health in 2018, but Sherman’s second year with the team is off to a more promising start. On Tuesday, Sherman said he couldn’t play as fast as he wanted to last year because the injury created a “kind of inhibition” in his mind before saying that he’s back to playing his preferred style.

“It’s the first time in a few years that I’ve been able to move and groove like I wanted to,” Sherman said, via ESPN.com. “I had the MCL a few years ago, had the Achilles. This offseason, I don’t have anything, thank goodness. And I’m able to just move and explode and just get to the spots I want to. I can stop when I want to stop; I can go when I want to go. It changes the whole dynamic for me.”

The 49ers are sorting out how their cornerbacks stack up and that process will be an easier one if they continue to know that they can count on a healthy Sherman to occupy one of the spots on the defense.