Roger Goodell won’t speculate on possible Robert Kraft discipline

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell held a press conference at the league meetings in Florida on Wednesday and he fielded a couple of questions about the possibility of league discipline for Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Kraft was charged with solicitation of prostitution in Palm Beach County, Florida earlier this year and the case has yet to be resolved. Goodell said that the league will not be making any decisions until that process runs its course and the league does its own work to find out what went on.

“I’m not going to speculate on discipline,” Goodell said. “Again, getting all the facts. But, yes, of course, we’ll be gathering our own facts and finding out what actually transpired.”

A judge recently granted a motion by Kraft’s legal team to suppress video evidence that would be used against him by prosecutors. That ruling has been appealed and any conclusion to the case will likely be delayed until those appeals play out in court.