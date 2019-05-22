Roger Goodell won’t speculate on possible Robert Kraft discipline

Posted by Josh Alper on May 22, 2019, 12:22 PM EDT
Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell held a press conference at the league meetings in Florida on Wednesday and he fielded a couple of questions about the possibility of league discipline for Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Kraft was charged with solicitation of prostitution in Palm Beach County, Florida earlier this year and the case has yet to be resolved. Goodell said that the league will not be making any decisions until that process runs its course and the league does its own work to find out what went on.

“I’m not going to speculate on discipline,” Goodell said. “Again, getting all the facts. But, yes, of course, we’ll be gathering our own facts and finding out what actually transpired.”

A judge recently granted a motion by Kraft’s legal team to suppress video evidence that would be used against him by prosecutors. That ruling has been appealed and any conclusion to the case will likely be delayed until those appeals play out in court.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Roger Goodell won’t speculate on possible Robert Kraft discipline

  1. “POSSIBLE”?!?

    Why is he fighting to keep a video from being released to the public?!?

    He should already be suspended.

  2. Meh, everyone knows he did it, and he knows that everyone knows. Whether Lord Goodell punishes him or not, enough damage has effectively been done.

  3. purpleguy says:
    May 22, 2019 at 12:34 pm
    Meh, everyone knows he did it, and he knows that everyone knows. Whether Lord Goodell punishes him or not, enough damage has effectively been done.

    3 0 Rate This

    ————————–

    What exactly is this “damage” other than him being embarrassed in front of his family and close friends?

    You people and your fixation with the Pats every move is a certified disorder at this point.

    Jerry Jones is plastered all over the internet with hookers, hammered drunk, and you people say nothing.

    Jim Irsay was stoned to the moon and back committing multiple felonies and only got a 6 game suspension.

    Enough with the faux outrage over a single 77 year old man. If he had paid for dinner and had sex, would you care?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!