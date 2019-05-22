Saints keep looking at veteran offensive linemen

Getty Images

The Saints continue to look at experienced options for depth along the offensive line.

According to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Saints worked out three veteran blockers yesterday.

In for a good tire-kicking were tackle Marshall Newhouse, tackle Adam Bisnowaty and guard-center Ryan Groy.

They’re expected to sign Newhouse and perhaps another.

The 30-year-old Newhouse was with the Panthers last year, coming over in a trade with the Bills, and has 72 career starts.

They’ve been intent about looking for depth up front, bringing in Ulrick John and Sam Young in for workouts after the draft.