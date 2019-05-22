Saints sign three, cut three including Derek Newton

Getty Images

The Saints signed two of the offensive linemen they worked out today, and another guy for good measure.

The team announced the addition of veteran tackle Marshall Newhouse, center Ryan Groy, and safety Terrell Williams Jr.

To make room for them on the roster, they cut veteran tackle Derek Newton and waived guard Mike Herndon and wide receiver Micah Wright.

Groy has 17 starts in five seasons with the Bears and Bills, and gives them depth in the middle after an offseason in which they added free agent center Nick Easton and drafted Erik McCoy in the second round. That gives them options after the retirement of Max Unger.

Newton’s release isn’t a good sign for his comeback hopes. The Saints added him last December, after he rehabbed his devastating knee injuries (he tore both patellar tendons in 2016).