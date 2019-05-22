Seahawks sign D.K. Metcalf

Getty Images

The Seahawks are down to one unsigned draft pick.

Second-round wide receiver D.K. Metcalf is the latest member of their 2019 draft class to agree to a deal. The team announced that Metcalf signed his four-year rookie contract on Wednesday.

Metcalf made waves in the pre-draft process due to his build and his strong performance at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Those things helped outweigh questions raised by his trouble staying healthy while at Ole Miss.

The wideout drew good reviews from head coach Pete Carroll for his work at rookie minicamp earlier this month and he should have every opportunity to take on a big role in a receiver group that no longer has Doug Baldwin at the top of the depth chart.

Third-round linebacker Cody Barton is the only Seahawks pick without a contract.