Solomon Thomas eager to make leap forward after difficult 2018

Getty Images

Last year proved to be a major challenge for San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Solomon Thomas in many different ways. From the suicide of his sister, Ella, trying to deal with the grief attached to the loss, and then having to prepare to play football games in the NFL, 2018 proved to have its many challenges.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Bay Area, Thomas is eager to make a leap this season and shows he’s a player that deserved to be a top five pick two years ago.

“Last year I just wasn’t me,” Thomas said. “I’m not making excuses. I didn’t play well, and that’s on me. I should’ve played better. But I’m not making excuses for any of that. But what I’m saying that I wasn’t me last year. I put pressure on myself. But that’s over.”

Thomas’ sister committed suicide in January of last year. He sought help to deal with the trauma of her death and has been an outspoken advocate for suicide prevention ever since. On the field, Thomas’ production dwindled from his rookie year. He recorded just 31 tackles and a lone sack a year ago for the 49ers. Trade rumors surfaced surrounding Thomas before the 49ers committed to his remaining with the team moving forward.

Thomas wants to prove to the 49ers that he’s the player they thought he could be.

“In this business, whatever happens, happens. You don’t control it,” Thomas said. “But I love this organization. I love being here. And I want to finish what I started. I want to come here and want to show everyone why John and Kyle drafted me No. 3 and be who I am.

With the addition of Nick Bosa through the draft and Dee Ford in trade to pair with DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead, the 49ers defensive line should have more firepower this season. It should also take some pressure off Thomas and give him more opportunities to make an impact as well.

“Everything in the past, is in the past,” he said. “I had probably my worst season ever in my life last year and I’m the most confident I’ve ever been in my career right now. That says a lot. I’m ready to move forward and show everyone who Solomon Thomas is and what I’m going to bring to the table.”