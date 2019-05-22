Titans sign Jeffery Simmons

Getty Images

The Titans have their top pick from the 2019 draft under contract.

The team announced that defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has signed his first NFL deal. It’s a four-year deal with the standard team option for a fifth season.

Now that the deal is signed, attention will shift to when Simmons will be able to get on the field with the Titans for the first time. Simmons tore his ACL while working out before the Scouting Combine in February.

The injury will likely leave Simmons to watch from the sideline in 2019, but he showed the potential to be a disruptive force when healthy while he was at Mississippi State. The Titans hope that will remain the case post-injury.