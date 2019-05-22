Tyrann Mathieu’s lawyer: He was victimized by family members

Getty Images

A day after a relative of Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu was arrested and charged with trying to extort him, Mathieu’s lawyer released a statement saying multiple family members were in on the scheme.

Attorney Scott Rosenblum says Mathieu’s relatives told him they would falsely accuse him of crimes if he didn’t pay them.

“Mr. Mathieu contacted me at the direction of his rep, Denise White, to advise and assist him as he was being victimized by malevolent family members,” Rosenblum said. “Once Mr. Mathieu decided to stop assisting these individuals financially, they turned to harassment, slander and extortion in their quest to gain financially. Their slanderous comments are wholly without merit and were designed to be outrageous enough to secure their outrageous demand of $25 million. Mr. Mathieu is a victim of an unscrupulous shakedown. He is a victim of a crime which he reported to the authorities and the authorities took immediate action. He simply refused to compromise his integrity and cow tow to this criminal conduct.”

Mathieu contacted police on April 24 and gave them evidence that a relative named Geourvon Sears had been threatening and extorting him. Sears was arrested and released on bond yesterday.