Will Robert Quinn continue anthem protest with Cowboys?

Getty Images

After signing Robert Quinn as a free agent this spring, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the defensive end’s national anthem protests were “not a concern.”

“We all know where we stand with the Cowboys,” Jones told PFT.

The Cowboys are one of the few NFL teams never to have had a player protest during the national anthem.

Quinn, though, has raised his fist during the national anthem as a social protest against racism and social injustice since 2016 when he was with the Rams. He did it every game last year with the Dolphins.

Quinn said he has talked to the Cowboys about his protests.

“[But] not in too much detail,” Quinn said Wednesday, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It’s a personal thing. [I’ll] kind of leave it that.”

Quinn would not reveal his plans for the national anthem this season.

“Right now, I am just focused on football,” Quinn said. “I have been talking about it for a while. Now I’m just focused on football, and we will see where it goes.”