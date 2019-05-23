49ers fear broken collarbone for Jimmie Ward

Getty Images

The 49ers may have lost an important player on their defense today.

San Francisco safety Jimmie Ward was hurt diving for a ball at Organized Team Activities, and the 49ers fear he broke his collarbone, NFL Network reports.

The team will have more information after Ward undergoes X-rays.

The 49ers’ 2014 first-round draft pick, Ward has had bad luck with injuries. In each of the last two years his season ended in November when he broke his arm.

Collarbone injuries can vary in how long they take to heal, but a broken collarbone in May could heal in time for Ward to be on the field when the season starts in September.