Adam Gase: Christopher Johnson will pick the next General Manager

Posted by Mike Florio on May 23, 2019, 10:36 AM EDT
AP

Eight days ago, the Jets abruptly fired G.M. Mike Maccagnan. The search for a replacement has not yet officially begun. When the time comes to make a hire, the hire will be made by one person: CEO and chairman Christopher Johnson.

That’s what coach Adam Gase explained to reporters in his first press conference following the firing of Maccagnan.

Gase characterized the search as being in the “beginning stages of our process,” and that the goal for now is to identify candidates.

“We’ve been working to really kind of finalizing what we’re thinking as far as people,” Gase said.

When asked what Gase is looking for, he reiterated that it’s Johnson’s decision.

“We’re doing our part,” Gase said. “There’s a group of us working on this.”

Gase acknowledged that, despite the “mold” that other teams use when hiring General Managers, Johnson is “looking for something a little bit different.” This meshes with Johnson’s comments from last week that he wants a “great strategic thinker,” and not necessarily a talent evaluator.

The first-year coach, who arrived after three seasons as head coach in Miami, explained that it’s not important that he have a prior relationship with the new G.M. Gase also made it clear that the new G.M. will have final say over the roster, and that he won’t be a “yes” man.

“I don’t really hang out with ‘yes’ men,” Gase said. “If it’s someone I already know, it won’t be a ‘yes’ man.”

Gase emphasized that roster development will be a collaborative process, but that at the end of the day the G.M. will have the power to make the decision that he wants to make.

Still, the reality remains that the Jets have two general options for hiring a new General Manager. They can hire the “best person for the job,” or they can hire the best person with whom Gase is already comfortable. If it’s the former, chances are that the new G.M. will arrive with a list developed over a lifetime in football of coaches the G.M. would hire, if/when he becomes a G.M. There’s a chance Gase’s name won’t be on that list, especially if the two men have no prior relationship.

That’s what could set the stage for further dysfunction. Every G.M. wants to hire his own coach, and the G.M. will be inclined to tread water for a year or two before making a move to hire the coach he would have hired in the first place. Given the turmoil Jets have endured in recent years, it would be far better to hire a G.M. with whom Gase is comfortable, make it clear that they will be equally accountable, and find out whether or not they can turn a long-suffering franchise into a team that more often than not makes its opponents endure the suffering.

If they can’t, the next move would be to clean house and start over, with a new G.M. and a new head coach. By then, team owner Woody Johnson could be back from his ambassadorship in the U.K., reclaiming control of the team from his younger brother, perhaps while simultaneously saying, “Hold my beer.”

Which would naturally cause Jets fans to once again hold their breath, and to hope for a better outcome.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Adam Gase: Christopher Johnson will pick the next General Manager

  3. OK. This makes no sense at all. If the Jets hire the GM, we all know the GM will want to bring his own coach on board. So after a 6-10 finish, Gase will be a one and done when the GM hires his boy that he worked with two years ago.

    Sheesh. Round and round we go…

  4. What an egotistical fool. First, the owner’s son fires the GM, stating that he wanted a master strategist. Then he hires himself, thus implying that he is the brilliant strategist.

    This is not going to end well for either Jets fans or Sam Darnold.

  5. The fact that they hired Adam Gase in the first place tells you all you need to know about the state of the Jets ownership and front office.

  6. I have it on good authority they have narrowed down to search to Larry, Moe, and Curly

  8. Wait, so the new coach who won a power play to oust the old GM has a hand in picking the new one? So he is in effect picking who his new boss will be? Thats pretty dysfunctional right there…

  10. As a Fins fans I stood behind Gase 100% for 3 years. I look back and wonder what the **** was I thinking. Thrilled to see him taking his joke of coaching skills to a division rival….

  11. Gase was such a bad hire. The fact that anyone would hire him as head coach after watching him coach in miami only means they didn’t watch him in miami. And that’s just inexcusable for the NY Jets.

    they were actually building a decent roster too…

  12. Gase puts personal issues above business issues time and time again. He acts like a petulant child. Can’t think of any situation where I want that kind of personality coaching my team. Seen it. Learned from it. Says not the Jets apparently.

    I mean, it’s not like he has won anything either to balance that… Giving a guy credit for his time coaching Pmanning is giving credit to the wrong guy. Every time. Peyton ran everything on every offense he was ever on after 2000. If you don’t know, then you don’t know. But at least some of the coaches that have ridden on those Pmann coat-tails aren’t dbags also.

  13. It truly is a marvel how poorly this is starting out for Gase. The Jets are such an organizational train wreck you can’t even figure out what they’re trying to do here: They either decided to give Gase the reins in absolutely the clumsiest way possible OR they canned their GM for other reasons without taking into account that everybody would naturally blame it on the coach they had just hired. Either way, these guys are clueless.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!