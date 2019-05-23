Adam Gase: “Ridiculous” to suggest Jets will trade Le’Veon Bell

AP

Chatter emerged in recent days that the Jets could trade running back Le'Veon Bell, either before the 2019 season or after it concludes. Coach Adam Gase was asked about the first possibility when meeting with reporters on Thursday, and he described it in two words.

“That’s ridiculous,” Gase said.

Gase pointed out that the question of whether he and former G.M. Mike Maccagnan disagreed on the magnitude of the contract given to Bell is different from the question of whether they disagreed on adding Bell to the team. Gase emphasized that Bell is a “great person,” who has been in “constant contact” with Gase regarding Bell’s offseason training regimen.

“The contract was what it was,” Gase said. “Everybody can criticize contracts all you want. He’s here. I’m excited, the players are excited, the coaches are excited.”

Gase said he’s anxious to get Bell into the New York offense.

“What else can we do with him?” Gase said. “What hasn’t he done? What else can he be great at?”

Pressed on whether the Jets overpaid for Bell, Gase said, “No.” But he had to say that, regardless of what he truly believes. If he had said otherwise, the back page of the tabloids would have featured on Friday an image of Bell rolling in coins and Gase rolling his eyes and a double-entendre headline that may or may not have been funny.

By the way, the Jets did overpay for Bell, because no one else was making offers in the same range as the Jets. Duped into thinking the Ravens were in it (they never were), the cash and cap space burned a hole in Maccagnan’s pocket, to Bell’s benefit.