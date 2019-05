Getty Images

The Dolphins are adding to their defensive line.

Veteran defensive tackle Adolphus Washington has signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins, a league source tells PFT.

The 24-year-old Washington spent time with three teams last year. He played one game with the Bills but was released, then signed with the Cowboys’ practice squad, then went to the Bengals’ active roster. Cincinnati cut him last month.

Washington entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Bills in 2016.