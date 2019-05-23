Alex Smith attends OTAs to support teammates

Washington Redskins via Twitter

Washington quarterback Alex Smith attended the team’s organized team activities Thursday.

The team’s official Twitter account posted two photos of Smith, including one of him casually throwing a pass. The caption read: “Alex Smith at day three of OTAs supporting his teammates.”

Smith was not in uniform.

Neither picture showed the quarterback’s lower leg, but Rhiannon Walker of TheAthletic.com reported Monday that Smith “still has the cast around lower calf and the stabilizer holding it in place, but he’s walking and moving well. In good spirits and everything.”

Smith’s future is uncertain as he tries to recover from compound and spiral fractures of his right leg during a Nov. 18 game, as well as a post-surgical infection that added complications to an already serious injury.

Washington traded for Case Keenum and drafted Dwayne Haskins and hopes to see the return of Colt McCoy from a fractured fibula that required three surgeries.