Benjamin Watson: Gronk’s retirement not a factor in decision to play again

Getty Images

Benjamin Watson is back with the Patriots after bringing his brief retirement to an end earlier this month and he met with the media to discuss that decision on Thursday.

One of the questions had to do with the retirement of another tight end. Watson was asked whether Rob Gronkowski calling it a career inspired him to end his return to action for a Patriots team that found itself with a sizable hole at the position.

“No, I was retired. I considered myself retired,” Watson said, via NBCSportsBoston.com. “I was processing as such and moving forward as such until late in April. That wasn’t a factor for me.”

Watsons spent the first years of his career in New England and he spent last year in New Orleans. He said that the Patriots and Saints were the only two teams he considered playing for when he got the itch to play again and called the chance in New England “an interesting opportunity.”

Given the Gronk-sized hole in the Patriots offense, Watson should have other opportunities coming his way in the near future.