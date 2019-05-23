Broncos sign Noah Fant

AP

Another first-round pick from the 2019 NFL Draft has agreed to his first professional contract.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos and tight end Noah Fant have agreed to a deal. Fant and the other first-round picks sign four-year deals with a team option for a fifth season.

Fant caught 78 passes for 1,083 yards and 19 touchdowns over three seasons at Iowa. He’s expected to play a role as a target for Joe Flacco early in his rookie season.

Fant’s signing leaves the Broncos with three draft picks to sign before the entire class is under contract. Third-round defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones joins second-round picks Dalton Risner and Drew Lock on that list.