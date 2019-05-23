Browns still working without Odell Beckham, Duke Johnson

AP

It looks like Odell Beckham Jr. is going to show up for Browns events early, and not so often.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Beckham’s only day of attendance for the voluntary OTAs was last week, as he’s been at that one day of the five held so far. But he’s one ahead of running back Duke Johnson, who hasn’t shown for any of them after requesting a trade. Wednesday marked the halfway point, with five of the 10 sessions in the books.

Beckham also came for the first day of the voluntary offseason program and then returned to Los Angeles, where he lives in the offseason.

The Browns also practiced without defensive ends Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon, and wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway Wednesday. They’ve been around most of the time, and Landry is nursing a minor injury.

The Browns have tried to keep things positive about Beckham’s attendance, with coach Freddie Kitchens saying it was important for Beckham to be mentally ready for the season, and quarterback Baker Mayfield insisting Beckham would be ready when it matters in the fall.

“I have never disputed the fact that it is not important for him to be here, but it is also also important for him to be mentally ready to be here,’’ Kitchens said. “I’m not giving him an out by any stretch of imagination, and nobody here knows the conversations that Odell and I have. I’m just saying it is better for him to be here when he can present his best self – emotionally, physically, everything.’’

The Browns have a mandatory minicamp June 4-6, and they expect everyone on hand then. That includes Johnson, who the team has steadfastly said they’re not trading.