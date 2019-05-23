Bucs, Ndamukong Suh agree to one-year, $9.25 million contract

Getty Images

The Buccaneers and Ndamukong Suh have come to a deal.

Suh and the Bucs have finalized a one-year, $9.25 million contract with another $750,000 in incentives, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Even if Suh hits all the incentives, he’d cost the Buccaneers $3 million less than Gerald McCoy, the defensive tackle the Bucs cut this week, was slated to make this season. So for the Buccaneers, moving on from McCoy to Suh represents a significant savings.

The question now will be whether McCoy can get a better deal from some other team than Suh got from McCoy’s old team. McCoy won’t be able to find anyone willing to pay him that $13 million he was slated to get from the Bucs, but he might be able to find a team willing to pay him $10 million.

Suh was the highest-rated free agent in our PFT Top 100. With Suh off the board, the highest-rated player now is No. 40, former Packers defensive tackle Muhammad Wilkerson.