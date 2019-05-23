C.J. Mosley: Doesn’t matter if Adam Gase thought contract was too big

Posted by Josh Alper on May 23, 2019, 2:16 PM EDT
Running back Le'Veon Bell responded to reports that Jets head coach and interim General Manager Adam Gase thought the team overpaid him in free agency last week and linebacker C.J. Mosley followed suit on Thursday.

Mosley signed a five-year deal with the Jets in March that has a total value of $85 million with $43 million fully guaranteed at signing. The deal set a new high water mark for inside linebackers and Mosely said that Gase’s opinion of it isn’t something worth discussing now that the contract is in place.

“It doesn’t matter. I’m here now,” Mosley said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Gase was asked about Mosley at his press conference on Thursday and said “those words never came out of my mouth” before going on to say that the team was willing to do anything it took to land him for their defense.

9 responses to “C.J. Mosley: Doesn’t matter if Adam Gase thought contract was too big

  3. Gase has his faults and is getting killed for a lot but I highly doubt he said this about Mosley all he has ever done is praise him and call him their culture changer and leader for locker room. I mean it’s rediculous how the media is killing the jets for everything all cuz these beat reporters looked real stupid cuz their sources got fired.

  4. I really don’t understand how Gase was able to get another head coaching job after his Miami tenure, but he already has 2 players (Bell & Mosley) that are better than any he ever had at Miami. Why would he care about the free agency contracts if he is able to win with those guys? Winning should be all that matters to him.

  6. What no one seem to talk about in this mess is ownership. GM don’t pay players, Owner do. So if there ever was an issue with moneys given to free agents then ownership is to blame. They signed the check.

  7. I wouldn’t either. He got paid because he negotiated well. Gase should work with what he got unless he becomes a coach cum GM like BB and holds leverage. Just do your job coach.

  8. jets2469 says:
    May 23, 2019 at 2:38 pm
    Gase has his faults and is getting killed for a lot but I highly doubt he said this about Mosley all he has ever done is praise him and call him their culture changer and leader for locker room. I mean it’s rediculous how the media is killing the jets for everything all cuz these beat reporters looked real stupid cuz their sources got fired.

    +++++++++++++++++

    Hmm. So THAT’s why they look real stupid.

  9. I would take this news as the media stretching the truth, but Gase has a history of this stuff. See Jay Ajayi and relationship with Devante Parker. This is going to be soooo much fun…. especially the Jets fans making excuses when just last season they would be the first to poke fun at the Dolphins and Gase. Hilarious!!

