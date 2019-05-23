C.J. Mosley: Doesn’t matter if Adam Gase thought contract was too big

AP

Running back Le'Veon Bell responded to reports that Jets head coach and interim General Manager Adam Gase thought the team overpaid him in free agency last week and linebacker C.J. Mosley followed suit on Thursday.

Mosley signed a five-year deal with the Jets in March that has a total value of $85 million with $43 million fully guaranteed at signing. The deal set a new high water mark for inside linebackers and Mosely said that Gase’s opinion of it isn’t something worth discussing now that the contract is in place.

“It doesn’t matter. I’m here now,” Mosley said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Gase was asked about Mosley at his press conference on Thursday and said “those words never came out of my mouth” before going on to say that the team was willing to do anything it took to land him for their defense.