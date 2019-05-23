California Senate passes bill that would allow college athletes to earn money

Posted by Mike Florio on May 23, 2019, 4:19 PM EDT
Getty Images

As the NCAA prepares to take baby steps toward letting college athletes earn money from their names, likenesses, and images, California may force the organization’s legs.

Via Melody Gutierrez of the Los Angeles Times, the California Senate has passed a bill that would allow college athletes to earn money from endorsement deals without losing their amateur status, in the same way that Olympic athletes can leverage their fame to get paid while still competing as non-professionals.

The bill passed the 35-person Senate by a vote of 31-4. It will eventually be considered by the California Assembly.

“Olympic athletes are also considered amateur, so this does not professionalize our college athletics and may in fact result in encouraging some of our students to stay in school rather than the motivation to go pro early because it’s the only way to earn an income,” said Senator Beverly Skinner (D-Berkeley), the sponsor of the bill.

Senator Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) was more blunt, and colorful.

“These men and women put butts in seats of arenas and stadiums all across the country and the universities make millions of dollars selling their jerseys and other paraphernalia . . . but these athletes benefit not one dime,” Gardena said. “This is a civil rights issue. This is a fairness issue.”

Opponents are concerned that the bill, if it becomes a law, could get California universities excluded from the NCAA. Which means that opponents who actually think the NCAA would exclude the likes of USC, UCLA, Stanford, and Cal from the NCAA should look a little harder for a more plausible basis to mount an opposition.

The time for giving college athletes the opportunity to get fair value for their talents, efforts, and sacrifices has come. Actually, it arrived several years ago. Those who profit from those students simply are trying to delay the day of reckoning for as long as possible, while they continue to misappropriate billions that get paid, only indirectly and in a small fraction, to those who generate it.

And, sadly, it seems to be working. Hopefully it won’t work much longer.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “California Senate passes bill that would allow college athletes to earn money

  1. Somehow I think this thread is still going to be full of people who want college athletes to be exploited. They should be compensated for generating millions for the university. Other students are benefitting off their hard work and they should at least see something for the efforts they put in. Just not enough time to be a student athlete and work a part time job. Protect these kids at all costs.

  3. “This is a civil rights issue.”
    ————————–
    Umm, no. It may be many things, a civil right is not one of them.

  4. At first glance the Bill seems like an excellent idea since the NCAA and its convoluted bureaucracy dragged its feet. An $80-$100,000 scholarship is a valid counter argument. But since those scholarships are not guaranteed (they are year to year if you didn’t know), I have no problem with it. What is troubling is it opens up the doors of what type of “endorsements” are considered valid. Seems to me an athlete can be paid by some Alumni or Agent to get a kid to come to their program under this vague language. Pandora’s Box.

  5. Good…then Kamala Harris can penalize these institutions for not paying female athletes the same amount they male athletes…fairness and civil rights and all…

  6. Make sure the female athletes get paid the same as the male athletes…#fairness #equality

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!