Cameron Erving coming off shoulder surgery

Getty Images

The Chiefs aren’t working with a full complement on offense during OTAs, with a few players missing because of offseason surgeries.

Via Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star, Chiefs guard Cameron Erving wasn’t practicing during today’s OTA because he’s coming off shoulder surgery.

Erving started 13 games last year for the Chiefs, finding a role as their starting left guard after he was acquired in a trade with the Browns.

The Chiefs were also without tight end Travis Kelce, who is coming off ankle surgery. Coupled with the absence of wide receiver Tyreek Hill, they’re working without some key parts.