Chargers claim Andrew Vollert off of waivers

Getty Images

Tight end Andrew Vollert landed with a new team a day after being waived by the Bengals.

The Chargers announced that they have claimed Vollert and added him to their 90-man roster.

Vollert signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent last year and spent a couple of months on their practice squad after failing to make the cut to 53 players in September. He closed out the year on Cincinnati’s practice squad.

Hunter Henry, Virgil Green and Sean Culkin are on the Chargers depth chart at tight end. Antonio Gates expressed interest in another year with the team at the end of last season, but has not re-signed with the team.