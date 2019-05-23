Chargers, Rams get another year to start paying relocation fee

Getty Images

The Chargers and the Rams eventually will pay $645 million each for the privilege of moving to L.A. The owners who will be receiving that money decided on Wednesday to give the franchises an extra year to begin making installment payments.

As a result, the first $129 million (10 percent from each team) will be paid in late 2020, not in late 2019.

According to Ben Fischer of SportsBusiness Daily, the adjustment was made with no objection from any of there other owners, who will get $4.3 million each in the first year — and $43 million each overall.

Rams COO Kevin Demoff told Fischer that the one-year delay in payment arises from the one-year delay in the opening of the Inglewood Stadium the two teams will share, and that payment was “always designed to match up with the stadium opening.” Rains delayed the opening of the Inglewood venue from 2019 to 2020.