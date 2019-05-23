Courtland Sutton wants to be a bigger threat in red zone

Getty Images

Bigger wide receivers tend to be viewed as greater threats in the red zone due to their extra size giving them an advantage over smaller defensive backs.

Denver Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton should fit that ball. At 6-foot-3 and 216 pounds, Sutton has enough size to be a problem for opposing defenses inside the 20-yard line. But as a rookie, Sutton wasn’t as productive near the end zone as he believes he should be.

According to Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post, Sutton is looking to become a greater threat in the red zone this season for the Broncos.

“I’m definitely looking forward to capitalizing on (using my size) more this year,” Sutton said.

Via O’Halloran, Sutton had just two catches on eight targets on plays inside the 20-yard line last season, though both of those catches went for touchdowns. There were 176 players that had more than two red zone catches and 80 that received more than eight targets last year.

Sutton was a rookie adapting to the pro game last season. Additionally, developing the chemistry and trust with a quarterback to throw your way when the field condenses near the end zone can take some time. But as he gets sets to enter year two, Sutton believes it’s time to show what he can do.

“Personally in the red zone, I think I’m one of the biggest threats that (defensive backs) go against,” he said. “Every DB that I played against or will play against will probably say the same thing. They might not show it, but they know.”