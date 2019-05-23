Cowboys’ contract talks with Dak Prescott “moving along satisfactorily”

AP

Dak Prescott revealed Wednesday that the Cowboys and his agent have exchanged contract proposals. The Cowboys quarterback, though, wouldn’t put a time frame for getting a deal done.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones remains confident the sides will hammer out a long-term deal, but he also gave no indication of how close they are.

“We never really know where we are with anybody until we get one done, but we’re moving along satisfactorily with all of our contract negotiations,” Jones said Thursday, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

A reporter asked Jones if was a matter of when, not if with Prescott.

“I look at that on every player we’ve got,” Jones said.

The Cowboys almost always get deals done with players they want to keep. Besides Prescott, they also have receiver Amari Cooper and running back Ezekiel Elliott with whom they want to sign long term, and cornerback Byron Jones is entering the final year of his deal.