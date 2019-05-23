Dak Prescott gets mention in Post Malone hit song

Getty Images

Dak Prescott has a favorite song and for a good reason.

Post Malone’s single “Wow,” released in December, mentions the Cowboys quarterback. “Always goin’ for it, never punt fourth down. Last call, Hail Mary, Prescott touchdown,” Post Malone raps in the second verse.

The song ranks fifth on Billboard’s top 100.

A cartoon version of Prescott dances in the video for the song.

“I think it was sent to me,” Prescott said. “I think the first time I heard it, I actually saw the video of it at the same time. I thought the video was sick. The little animated dude in there doing the dance. It was just cool.”

Post Malone, whose birth name is Austin Post, grew up in Grapevine, Texas, a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb. He is the son of Rich Post, an assistant director of food and beverage for the Cowboys.

Post Malone visited the Cowboys’ training facility last June, and Prescott joked with the singer about Post Malone mentioning Tony Romo in his February 2018 song “Psycho.”

A week after “Wow” was released, Prescott threw a game-winning, 32-yard touchdown on fourth down in a Week 17 victory over the Giants.

“I was like, ‘Oh, damn.’ I might need to get Post to write more songs,” Prescott said. “Super Bowl songs.”

Prescott, who is seeking a new long-term contract from the Cowboys, said being in a hit song doesn’t mean he’s “arrived.”

“I’ve never arrived,” Prescott said, “but that’s something big.”