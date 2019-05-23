Dolphins waive James Burgess

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Adolphus Washington signed with the Dolphins on Thursday and his arrival meant the team had to cut someone from the 90-man roster to make space.

The team announced that linebacker James Burgess is the player who has been cut loose when they made Washington’s signing official.

Burgess kicked off his NFL career with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and returned to the team’s practice squad late last season. He spent time with the Chargers, Ravens and Jaguars in his rookie season before finally landing with the Browns and making his regular season debut in 2017.

Burgess appeared in 17 games and made 11 starts before being cut loose in Cleveland last year. He has 83 career tackles to go with four sacks and three forced fumbles.