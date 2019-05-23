Drew Brees trying to adapt to new options at center

Getty Images

Only once in the last four seasons has Drew Brees had to take snaps from a center other than Max Unger. Unger started 67 of 68 regular season and postseason games for the Saints over that span with Tim Lelito making a lone start in 2016.

With Unger now retired, Brees will have to get used to taking snaps from a new center in 2019. Exactly who that player will be is somewhat less certain.

“Obviously, Max was a tremendous leader and a guy that you don’t just snap your fingers and replace,” Brees said, via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

The Saints have four centers currently on their roster as OTAs continue: Nick Easton, Cameron Tom, Will Clapp and Marcus Henry. Easton has the most experience of the four, appearing in 23 games from 2016-17 with the Minnesota Vikings. However, Tom is the one working with the first-team offense at this stage of the offseason. It’s likely that distinction will rotate as options are evaluated.

Brees has been working with all four centers as he tries to get used to taking snaps from each of them.

“I just make my way down the line,” he said. “It could be the fourth- or fifth-string guy; I want to take snaps with him. My mindset is no matter who is in there, I got to be able to get the snap from him, right? I got to be able to find that rhythm with them, and we have to be able to execute.

“Regardless of who it is at the end, we’ll have time on task together.”