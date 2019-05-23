Egg cracking is coming

Getty Images

Call it Revenge of the Kurt.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who has been on the receiving end of some sharp criticism in these parts in recent months, apparently is a good sport. He’s also apparently an ass.

On completing the #CrackCancer challenge with the help of teammates Everson Griffen and Dalvin Cook — which entails having raw eggs dropped on your head (on my head?) — Cousins challenged two others to follow suit: Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green . . . and me.

At some point in the next 24 hours or so, a video will be generated of multiple eggs being busted against my toupee. And as the salmonella-saturated yolk seeps into my eyes, ears, nose, or mouth, I’ll be issuing multiple challenges of my own for others to do the same. (If you want to nominate anyone in the comments, go for it.)

Here’s a more important challenge: Donate to the Willie Strong Foundation, a pediatric cancer charity that sparked the #CrackCancer challenge. Named for Will Hughes, who bravely fought cancer for more than two years, the most immediate goal is to raise $2 million to create an endowment to establish the William Seamus Hughes Professorship in Neuro-oncology and Immunology at Children’s National.

As of this posting, more than $118,000 has been raised. So there’s plenty of work to do. I’ll do my part by taking several eggs to the cranium. Do your part by donating now, even if it’s just a few bucks. There are enough of you who read this site every day that as little as $5 each would more than meet the goal.