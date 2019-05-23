Falcons return to more traditional front-office structure

Getty Images

The Falcons, for 2019 and moving forward, will return to a more traditional structure of their front office.

Per a league source, the team has promoted Steve Sabo to director of player personnel. He will be, essentially, the second in command under G.M. Thomas Dimitroff.

Sabo previously had served as director of college scouting. Regional scout Anthony Robinson will be promoted into Sabo’s prior role.

Shepley Heard was recently promoted to the job of director of pro scouting.

This trio of executives, each promoted from within, will work to help G.M. Thomas Dimitroff, who decided not to hire an assistant G.M. to replace Scott Pioli, who left the organization last week.