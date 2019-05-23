Jags hold Josh Allen out of OTA with knee contusion

AP

The Jaguars don’t sound terribly concerned about Josh Allen‘s health, but it’s better to be safe than sorry during a May organized team activity.

Allen will be held out of practice on Thursday after the team announced that he suffered a knee contusion earlier this week. Allen will work out on a side field and head coach Doug Marrone said he’s not worried about the first-round pick being out of action for an extended period of time.

“He’ll be fine,” Marrone said, via John Oehser of the team’s website.

Any knee injury to a rookie pass rusher in Jacksonville will conjure up memories of losing Dante Fowler to a torn ACL in an offseason workout. This appears to be a far less serious situation and the Jaguars will likely take it easy with Allen as long as it takes to be sure it will remain that way.