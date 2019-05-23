Jaguars sign Josh Allen

Getty Images

Edge rusher Josh Allen didn’t practice for the Jaguars on Thursday, but he was able to take care of some other business.

The Jaguars announced that they have signed the seventh overall pick of the 2019 draft to his first NFL contract. It’s a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season.

It was easy to find predictions that Allen would be off the board by the time the Jaguars were on the clock, but the Raiders took Clelin Ferrell and the Giants took Daniel Jones to help push the former Kentucky Wildcat to Jacksonville.

Allen had 17 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss in his final college season. The Jaguars would welcome anything close to that kind of productivity off the edge.

With Allen signed, there are now 15 unsigned first-rounders around the league. The Jaguars have one pick — third-round linebacker Quincy Williams — left to sign.