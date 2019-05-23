Jerry Jones: Zeke’s Vegas incident has not impacted status with team

AP

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones already dismissed any concern over Ezekiel Elliott‘s incident in Las Vegas over the weekend. Owner Jerry Jones echoed the same thought about the running back Thursday.

“The main thing is that I don’t see anything that needs supporting in terms of his status with us,” Jerry Jones said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “His status with us has not been impacted in any way. Frankly, I know how conscientious he’s been in the off-season, and that’s good enough.”

Elliott did not talk to reporters Wednesday during the team’s media access period, and coach Jason Garrett referred to Stephen Jones’ comments when asked about the TMZ.com video that showed Elliott in an altercation with a security guard.

Las Vegas police working the music festival Elliott attended placed him in handcuffs, but the running back was not arrested. The security guard did not want to press charges after Elliott bodied him backward and gave him a forearm into a metal gate.

Elliott, who served a six-game suspension in 2017, is seeking a long-term contract with the Cowboys after leading the league in rushing two of his first three seasons.