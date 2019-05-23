Jimmie Ward to undergo surgery Friday but will return for camp

Getty Images

49ers safety Jimmie Ward will undergo surgery for his broken collarbone Friday, NFL Media reports.

Ward will miss eight weeks, so the 49ers should see his return for training camp. But Ward should have no problem getting back for Week One.

The six-year veteran was injured diving for a ball during organized team activities Thursday. He played only 16 games the past two seasons combined, missing 16 games after twice breaking his arm.

Ward has played 51 games with 31 starts in his career, with two interceptions, two forced fumbles, 21 pass breakups and 182 tackles.

The 49ers made Ward a first-round pick in 2014.