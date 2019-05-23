Julian Edelman “not going anywhere” after signing extension

AP

On his 33rd birthday, receiver Julian Edelman signed a two-year extension worth up to $18 million, including an $8 million signing bonus and $12 million in guaranteed money. It means remaining in New England for what Edelman hopes is his entire career.

“Honestly, I didn’t want to go anywhere, and I’m not going anywhere,” Edelman said, via Zack Cox of NESN. “So Boston, I’ll be back for a couple more.”

In the 15 games, including the postseason, after his four-game suspension last season, Edelman caught 100 passes for 1,238 yards and six touchdowns. He now ranks second all-time in career postseason receptions and receiving yards behind Jerry Rice.

Edelman wants even more.

“I’ve accomplished goals in the past,” said Edelman, a seventh-round pick of the Patriots in 2009. “And when you do that, you set new goals. I’ve been blessed and fortunate to attain and reach a lot of my dreams, but I still have a lot of other things that I want to go for. I’ve got a big chip on my shoulder still, and I look forward to coming out here and contributing to the team and working hard each day, helping younger guys.”