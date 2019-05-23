Kenyan Drake: I want more wins, not more carries

AP

Questions have been raised this offseason about what role Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake will have in the offense with a new coaching staff in place, but Drake says it won’t matter to him as long as they win.

“I would like to win a lot more games,” Drake said, via the Sun-Sentinel. “That’s my most important thing — whether I get the ball five times or 25 times, if we’re winning games, everybody’s going to get the accolades that they want. All in all, we went [7-9] last year and people had good stat seasons. I had over 1,000 [total] yards, almost double digits in touchdowns — you know, whoop-dee-doo. We didn’t go to the playoffs. We didn’t win enough games.”

Drake said his job is just to do whatever his coaches tell him to do.

“That’s really up to them to decide,” said Drake. “I put myself in the best situation to help win games — so whether that’s catching the ball, whether that’s running the ball, whether that’s playing special teams, whatever they want me to do — that’s what I’m going to do.”

Drake’s attitude of putting his team before himself is one that should endear him to his new coaches.