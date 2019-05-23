Lamar Jackson: I need to focus on everything

AP

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is learning a new offense, getting to know new teammates and working to improve his ability as a passer, so there’s a lot for him to keep tabs on as the team moves through organized team activities.

Jackson admitted as much when he spoke to reporters on Thursday and said that he needs “to focus on everything” as long as the offense remains a work in progress. Jackson believes that it is very much a work in progress right now.

“I’d say my first day, I sucked,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “Second day, I did better. Today was alright, but it could have been better. I always try to be perfect in practice. It was alright for the first week.”

Jackson spent time before the preseason program throwing at home as he tries to improve on the 58.2 percent completion percentage he posted as a rookie and said on Thursday that he needs “to get that spiral tighter” in order to make the strides needed this year. That will be one of several things Jackson is paying attention to over the next few weeks.