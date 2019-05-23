Michael Floyd: Baltimore a good place to bring career “back to life”

Getty Images

Wide receiver Michael Floyd caught 242 passes for 3,739 yards and 23 touchdowns over four-plus seasons with the Cardinals before he was arrested for DUI in December 2016.

Floyd was released by the Cardinals a short time later and his career has never gotten back on track. He has 24 catches for 220 yards and two touchdowns for three teams since leaving Arizona and now is trying to make the Ravens after signing with them as a free agent.

Floyd thinks he’s in a good spot to start moving in a better direction. He notes “receivers want to catch touchdowns, but I also want to be physical” and that would seem to be a good fit for a team that figures to be running the ball a lot with Lamar Jackson as their quarterback.

“I think I have a lot left in the tank,” Floyd said, via the Ravens website. “It’s just getting an opportunity to showcase it. This is a good place to bring it back to life. Some places I’ve been recently, the opportunities weren’t there. You can blame that on whatever. But here, I think I have a good opportunity to be successful.”

Willie Snead and Chris Moore are back from last season at wideout and first-round pick Marquise Brown and third-round pick Miles Boykin are going to be on the roster if healthy. Floyd will have to beat out several others to join them on the 53-man roster and get the opportunities he believes can lead to a rebound season.