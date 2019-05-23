Mike Weber back at practice for Cowboys

AP

Rookie running back Mike Weber hurt his knee at the Cowboys’ rookie minicamp earlier this month and had an MRI that showed rest rather than surgery was needed to get him back on the field.

That diagnosis proved to be correct as Weber has resumed practicing with the team this week. Per the team’s website, Weber has been taking part in individual and team drills at Dallas’ organized team activities.

Weber was a seventh-round pick last month after running for 2,676 yards and 24 touchdowns over his final three seasons at Ohio State.

He spent his first year with the Buckeyes as a backup to Ezekiel Elliott. He’ll be trying to take on that role for the Cowboys as well, but will need to outlast fellow 2019 draft pick Tony Pollard and others to fill that spot on the depth chart.