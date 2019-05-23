Ndamukong Suh contract signing delayed by trip to France

Getty Images

Word earlier this week was that the Buccaneers and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh were finalizing a contract that would bring Suh to Tampa for the 2019 season.

Reports like that are often followed closely by an announcement from the team, player or both that a contract has been signed. There’s been no such announcement in this case, but the reason for the delay in sealing the deal doesn’t appear to be related to any change of heart.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Suh told the team he was leaving on a previously scheduled trip and that signing on the dotted line would have to wait for his return. Suh’s Instagram story includes pictures is filled with photos from visits to vineyards in Bordeaux, France.

It’s not known when Suh will be back from sampling the local product, but it does seem the planned addition to the roster in Tampa is still on.