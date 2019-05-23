NFL players will compete in 40-yard dash tournament

Getty Images

Ted Ginn will get a chance to put his money where his mouth is, without having to actually put up any money.

The Saints receiver, who recently said he’ll race anyone for $10,000, is scheduled to participate next month in a 40-yard dash tournament.

Via CBSSports.com, a group known as 40 Yards of Gold will host the event, which is due to be held at a not-yet-specified destination on June 29. Based on information posted at the group’s website, it appears that 16 total players will participate, with eight offense players and eight defensive players engaged in a head-to-head, bracket-style competition.

In addition to Ginn, the following NFL players are slated to run: Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Bears running back Tarik Cohen, Jets receiver Robby Anderson, Ravens running back Mark Ingram, former NFL receiver Jacoby Ford, Giants receiver Corey Coleman, Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes, Washington cornerback Dominique Rodgrers-Cromartie, Cardinals safety Budda Baker, and Titans safety Kevin Byard.

It’s unknown whether the individuals cleared this with their teams, and it’s unlikely that the teams could even stop them from doing it. Still, if they injure a hamstring, their teams won’t be happy. If they suffer a fluke ACL tear or Achilles tendon rupture, they quite possibly will lose their full pay for 2019.